Police: Man attempting to buy drugs shot in the pinky finger

Posted 6:22 PM, July 29, 2013, by , Updated at 06:27PM, July 29, 2013
Police are investigating after a man trying to buy drugs suffered a gunshot wound to the pinky finger.

The wounded man showed up to Community Hospital North around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The man told police he was trying to buy Oxycodone with two other men when one suspect flashed a gun and demanded the man give them his money.

A struggle ensued and the man was shot.

One suspect is described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall man, wearing a white t-shirts and black shorts. The suspect is believed to go by the nickname of “B” or “Black”.

The second suspect is described as a 6-foot tall man, wearing a white tank top and cargo shorts.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, 2000 GMC SUV.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3962 or Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).  Callers may also text “INDYCS” plus tip information to 274627 (CRIMES).

