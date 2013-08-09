Second suspect in Cumberland murders sentenced to 100 years

CUMBERLAND, Ind.—The second suspect in the murders of a 7-year-old Cumberland girl and her 21-year-old uncle was sentenced Friday.

Michael Bell received a 100-year sentence for his involvement in the December 2011 deaths of Kyleigh and Jeremy Crane.

Bell pleaded guilty to two counts of murder back in April. Co-defendant Jeremy Priel also pleaded guilty to the crimes and was sentenced in late July to serve 110 years in prison.

Family members told Fox59 Bell was friends with Jeremy Crane and even lived with him for a short time.

Prosecutors said the suspects planned to steal an Xbox and PlayStation 3 from the house. Both victims were shot in the head.