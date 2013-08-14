IUPUI bringing gaming to life at Gen Con

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A group of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis students is bringing gaming to life at this year’s Gen Con in Indianapolis.

The legendary gaming convention invited the university to create what’s called an augmented reality game for the 46th annual convention, which is in its 11th year in the Circle City.

“I think it’s something going to be exciting both for attendees, but then also for the students who can say ‘I worked on this game that hundreds of people can take a look at,’” said Jake Theis, Gen Con LLC’s Marketing and Communications Director.

Matthew Powers, one of five instructors at Indiana University’s School of Informatics and Computers who worked on the project, said the 40 students involved worked in the spring and summer semesters to create this unique experience for Gen Con attendees.

“We have costumed characters and we have a web app, so the game is always with you,” Powers said. “We’re trying to blur those lines. We want people to kind of believe this game is taking place beside them.”

The group of students hopes 1,000 people will play the game at $2 per person. Each person can choose their own avatar, part of the concept, art and animation created by the undergraduate and graduate level students.

Overall, Gen Con said more than 50,000 people could potentially attend the four-day event, which runs from Thursday to Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center.

Ticket information can be found online at http://www.gencon.com/.

With Moto GP also in town this weekend, visitors may want to stay aware of various parking restrictions. That information can be found at http://www.indydt.com/AugustMonumental.pdf.