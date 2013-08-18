Thanks to Bravo TV’s new reality show ‘Below Deck.’ people are starting to take note of what was previously an unheard of career, but Indy-native Julie Perry is no stranger to life as a Yachtie. In her new book, she reveals humorous confessions from her time as a yacht stew, and details how to really make it in the industry.
The Insiders’ Guide to Becoming a Yacht Stewardess
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Take a look at this: Teen sailor’s yacht found 8 years after rescue
-
Police arrest man accused of being married to 3 women
-
Authorities say suspect in Connecticut suitcase death is in US illegally
-
IHA resident battles confusion over eviction, paperwork
-
Elizabeth Warren makes presidential bid official with call for change
-
-
Fatima Ali, ‘Top Chef’ fan favorite, passes away at 29
-
Driver arrested for being under the influence of vanilla extract
-
Get Organized in the New Year
-
Mother murdered toddler because he wouldn’t eat or listen, police say
-
Indiana Baker on Food Network Show
-
-
Who killed Melissa? Grieving mother wants answers on first Christmas without daughter
-
Police: Ohio man wounds girlfriend, kills her 5-year-old son before taking own life
-
‘We’ve had a lion attack’: Listen to 911 call released in New Palestine woman’s death