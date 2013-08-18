The Insiders’ Guide to Becoming a Yacht Stewardess

Posted 2:46 PM, August 18, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Thanks to Bravo TV’s new reality show ‘Below Deck.’ people are starting to take note of what was previously an unheard of career, but Indy-native Julie Perry is no stranger to life as a Yachtie. In her new book, she reveals humorous confessions from her time as a yacht stew, and details how to really make it in the industry.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.