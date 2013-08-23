LaPorte man arrested in 20-year-old murder case of teen girl

LAPORTE, Ind.—A LaPorte, Ind. man was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of a teenage girl that went unsolved for 20 years.

Jason Tibbs, 38, was arrested during a traffic stop on a single count of murder. His arrest comes after a lengthy investigation conducted by Indiana State Police Detective First Sgt. All Williamson and LaPorte Police Detective Brett Airy.

Authorities said 16-year-old Rayna Rison was reported missing by her father on March 26, 1993. Rison’s father said the teen did not return home after working her shift at the Pine Lake Animal Hospital in LaPorte.

Rison’s disappearance gained national attention and the case was featured on an episode of America’s Most Wanted. A month after her disappearance, Rison’s body was found in a pond near Range Road in LaPorte County.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to contact authorities at 1-800-552-8917 or 219-362-9446 (ext. 210).