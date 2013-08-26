Misconduct charges filed against Marion Co. judge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, a group that investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges, filed disciplinary charges against a Marion County judge Monday.

Honorable Judge Kimberly Brown of the Marion Superior Court faces 45 counts of misconduct, which will be reviewed by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Allegations against Judge Brown include the delay and dereliction of judicial duties on cases; creation of a hostile environment for attorneys, court staff, clerks and others; failure to adequately complete necessary paperwork; failure to train or adequately supervise court staff and subordinate judicial officers and delay in the release from incarceration of at least nine defendants.

The commission said the alleged incidents occurred from January 2009 to July 2013. During that period, she is accused of continuing bench trials for extended periods if she did not believe they could be completed by 4 p.m. and making derogatory comments about staff members.

The Indiana Supreme Court will review the charges and determine if acts of misconduct occurred.