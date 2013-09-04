Fishers mother at center of Amber Alert found in Louisville

Posted 6:45 PM, September 4, 2013, by , Updated at 07:25PM, September 4, 2013
LOUISVILLE – Louisville police have found a Fishers mother at the center of an Amber Alert.

Investigators caught up with Jennifer Ansari in Louisville. Her daughter Sophia Snow is unharmed, Lousville Metropolitan police said. They were located at a home in the 8700 block of Hi-View Road. Ansari surrendered to police, who described her as cooperative.

Investigators in Louisville and Indiana are now coordinating the next step in the investigation. Fishers police and the Department of Child Services have arrived.

Police activated an Amber Alert Tuesday night and feared the 8-year-old girl could be in danger. Police said Ansari took the girl after learning she’d lose custody to her ex-husband.

Sophia Snow

