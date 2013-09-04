More than $25,000 raised for Butler Bulldog Memorial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Thousands of dollars have already been pledged for the Butler Bulldog Memorial that will be built in honor of the university’s mascots.

The university received an outpour of support following the death of Butler II, who served as Butler’s mascot from 2004-2013. The bulldog passed away Saturday due to complications from congestive heart failure.

Butler University hopes to raise $34,991 for the project. The memorial will pay tribute to current and former mascots, as well as hold the remains of mascots that have passed.

Butler officials said the memorial is expected to be built east of Hinkle Fieldhouse. However, construction on the memorial will not commence until enough donations are raised.

Click here to donate.

Previous Story: