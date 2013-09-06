Madison Co. man crashes truck into garage

MADISON COUNTY – A driver was taken to an Anderson hospital after crashing into a garage Thursday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, 38-year-old Clifton Kreegar was driving a Chevrolet S-10 truck on CR 150N when the truck went off the road. It happened around 2:50 p.m.

The vehicle hit a utility pole before crashing into a tree and a basketball goal. The truck then slammed into the home of a garage in the 3300 block of East CR 150N. Investigators weren’t sure what caused Kreegar to leave the road.

He was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson after complaining of back pain.