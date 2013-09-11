Tolls set for Ohio River Bridges project in Southern Indiana

Tolls have been set for the Ohio River Bridges project. The project is designed to carry traffic between Indiana and Kentucky.

The initial rates for vehicles paying tolls will be $1 for frequent commuter cars, $2 for cars, $5 for box and panel trucks and $10 for tractor trailers.

The Ohio River Bridges project involves construction of two new bridges and their approaches, rehabilitation of the Interstate 65 John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge and reconstruction of the Kennedy Interchange, where I-65, I-64 and I-71 come together in downtown Louisville.

The project has two parts:

Downtown Crossing – A new bridge to carry northbound I-65 traffic between Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind. Renovation of the Kennedy Memorial Bridge to carry southbound I-65 traffic. Reconstruction of the Kennedy Interchange.

– A new bridge to carry northbound I-65 traffic between Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind. Renovation of the Kennedy Memorial Bridge to carry southbound I-65 traffic. Reconstruction of the Kennedy Interchange. East End Crossing – A new bridge, upriver from Louisville, to connect the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky with the Lee Hamilton Highway in Southern Indiana. It will complete a loop around the greater Louisville area.

Kentucky is in charge of building and paying for the Downtown Crossing, while Indiana is responsible for the East End Crossing.

More information about the tolls is available online: http://eastendcrossing.com/2013/09/bi-state-group-adopts-initial-toll-rates-for-ohio-river-bridges-project/