Two arrested in connection with Franklin home burglaries

Posted 12:24 PM, September 19, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Above: Roger Thomas Carlton Neff (left), Melissa G. Brown (right)

FRANKLIN – Police have made two arrests following a series of home burglaries over the summer.

In late July and early August, Franklin police investigated three separate burglaries at homes on South Street, Woodfield Drive and Lancelot Drive. Investigators received information leading them to several of the stolen items.

In late August, Franklin police arrested Melissa G. Brown on a charge of receiving stolen property. On Wednesday, they arrested Roger Thomas Carlton Neff on three counts of burglary.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.