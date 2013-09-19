Two arrested in connection with Franklin home burglaries

Above: Roger Thomas Carlton Neff (left), Melissa G. Brown (right)

FRANKLIN – Police have made two arrests following a series of home burglaries over the summer.

In late July and early August, Franklin police investigated three separate burglaries at homes on South Street, Woodfield Drive and Lancelot Drive. Investigators received information leading them to several of the stolen items.

In late August, Franklin police arrested Melissa G. Brown on a charge of receiving stolen property. On Wednesday, they arrested Roger Thomas Carlton Neff on three counts of burglary.