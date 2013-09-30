Mill Creek Schools cancel classes after bus batteries stolen

CLAYTON, Ind.– School was canceled at Mill Creek Community Schools Monday after burglarers broke into the gated lot where buses are kept and stole batteries.

About 17 batteries, approximately $130 each, were estimated missing, from six buses. The vandals also clipped and destroyed the cables that connect the batteries, which will add to the cost of repairs.

Superintendent Jill Jay with Mill Creek Community School Corporation said she was been notified about the stolen batteries at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. Jay and other school leaders tried to figure out a way to still hold classes without the six buses, but it wasn’t possible, due to the wide geographical area the buses cover.

She said there is surveillance video from overnight that will be handed over to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department as part of the investigation.

Mill Creek has about 1,500 students. Athletic activities will go on as scheduled Monday.

Jay explained the buses kept at the transportation barn are only a portion of the corporation’s fleet. Some drivers keep buses at their homes.

She said she heard from several surrounding school corporations Monday, asking if they could help in any way. She’ll be sending a warning to area schools to be on alert for thieves looking to steel batteries.

Mill Creek Schools will resume classes as normal Tuesday, Oct. 1.