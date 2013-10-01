Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Newly built Habitat home makes its move to near north side neighborhood

Posted 5:16 PM, October 1, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A brand new home is on the move!

A Habitat for Humanity House is headed to its new neighborhood. The home was built at the Indiana State Fairgrounds during this year’s fair. Now, it has been placed in a neighborhood near 20th Street and College Avenue.

There’s still plenty of time to help at the Fox59 Habitat house. Fox59 teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to make a deserving family’s dream come true of owning their own home.

Volunteers are needed in October and early November. Click here to sign up!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.