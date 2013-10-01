Newly built Habitat home makes its move to near north side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A brand new home is on the move!

A Habitat for Humanity House is headed to its new neighborhood. The home was built at the Indiana State Fairgrounds during this year’s fair. Now, it has been placed in a neighborhood near 20th Street and College Avenue.

There’s still plenty of time to help at the Fox59 Habitat house. Fox59 teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to make a deserving family’s dream come true of owning their own home.

Volunteers are needed in October and early November. Click here to sign up!