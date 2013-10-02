Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Government shutdown continues as leaders fail to reach agreement

Posted 7:24 PM, October 2, 2013, by , Updated at 07:31PM, October 2, 2013
(CNN) — Congressional leaders emerged from a White House meeting on Wednesday evening pointing fingers at members of their respective opposing parties for not doing their part to halt the government shutdown and address the possibility of a federal debt default.

Meanwhile, House Republicans pushed through targeted spending bills that would reopen the national parks, fund Washington D.C. government operations and fund the National Institutes of Health.

The measures are unlikely to go anywhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Harry Reid has dismissed the piecemeal approach as “reckless.”

