Two dead after car slams into tree in Hancock Co.

GREENFIELD – Two people died following a crash early Wednesday morning in Hancock County.

They were involved in a single-vehicle accident in which a car crashed into some trees in the 100 block of North CR 300W. A neighbor who lives in the area discovered the crash just after 6 a.m. Investigators said the car was going southbound at a high rate of speed when it came to an s-curve in the road. The car went straight through, slamming into trees.

Two male victims inside were pronounced dead. Police have not yet released their names, but said both were from Hancock County. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but investigators weren’t sure if the passenger was.

The crash remains under investigation.