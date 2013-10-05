Hoosiers wrap arms around brain surgery patient, family

Four months removed from a unique and life-altering surgery, the community wrapped its arms around and raised money for Hoosier Ryan Brown Saturday.

“It means beyond anybody could even know what this means to me,” Brown told Fox 59 News at Teddy’s Burger Joint, the site of Saturday’s fundraiser.

The restaurant hosted the event for family, friends and total strangers to help raise awareness about brain cancer and raise money for Ryan’s mounting medical bills. Along with an auction featuring items donated by several groups, Teddy’s Burger Joint donated 10 percent of the day’s sales.

In 2008, Ryan was told his brain cancer was inoperable. However, doctors at IU Health Neuroscience Center at Methodist Hospital successfully removed 90 percent of the tumor in July of this year. The procedure, recorded and featured on Fox 59 News, was unique in that Ryan was able to stay awake during the entire surgery.

Since the surgery, Ryan said his physical therapy has gone well and he’s again able to play with his three children, a big concern of his before the procedure. His MRI at the end of the month will help determine his next course of treatment.

For more information on how to donate to Ryan’s medical bills, email the family at lderbanna@yahoo.com.

