Sunshine returns for some this afternoon, temperatures dip

Central Indiana woke up once again to showers across the state and some rather impressive rainfall numbers. As of 3 PM Sunday afternoon, the bulk of the rain is done, especially from Indianapolis and to the west. The very eastern part of the state from Muncie to Shelbyville to Columbus, could still see some passing light showers this afternoon and this evening as the front continues to move out of the state. But what is great to see is the return of sunshine behind all this rain. Speaking of rain, here’s a look at just how much rain we picked up since this event started. The heaviest rain has been picked up in Bloomington where we are officially over the 4″ mark for rainfall! The Indianapolis number is officially from the Eagle Creek station on the map, not the airport. But 2.89″ of rain is a respectable amount, especially after so many rounds of showers and thunderstorms. We also go some independent reports from Anderson at 2.44″, Frankfort at 2.15″ and Westfield at 2.56″ of rain since Saturday morning. Here are a few more reports: Indianapolis (Airport) – 2.5″; Bedford – 2.32″; Castleton – 3.87″

The peaks of sunshine moving into the state this afternoon are thanks to a dry slot in the clouds behind the cold front. But further out to the west in Illinois, it’s evident that clouds are developing once again and that’s why we’ll see mostly cloudy conditions again tonight. Central Indiana will also feel a decent wind from the West at 10 to 15 mph overnight and this should deep dense fog at bay. But some patchy fog cannot be ruled out do to the incredible amount of moisture on the ground. Temperature wise, we’ll fall into the mid to low 40s.

That secondary push of clouds wrapping behind the cold front will result in a mostly cloudy start to the Monday forecast with some isolated showers. But the majority of us should stay dry as this is only a 30% chance tomorrow morning. We’ll stay mostly cloudy through the noon hour but clouds will start to break up from west to east as we go into the afternoon. By nightfall, clouds will be moving out and temperatures will be falling fast again. The high on Monday will be on the chilly side for this time of year. We should only top out around 59°F when normal is considered 69°F. There is a very strong push of cold air behind the front that brought in all the weekend rain, so it has to take over at some point.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday and temperatures start their rebound process. We’ll get back to 66°F on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Sunshine prevails for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures should easily climb from 70 to 75° respectively. Rainfall chances don’t return until this coming Saturday night and Sunday but that this point it’s only an isolated chance.