Warm start to the weekend, rain chance on the rise and chilly change long range

SUNNY STRETCH ENDS?

No, not really, Thursday was once again a picture perfect Autumn afternoon, but there was a subtle change overhead. A few high clouds drifted into the state and ended the sunniest spell of weather we have had in almost 2 years! We recorded 100% possible sunshine each of the past 2 days but those few clouds Thursday ended the streak. A total of 3 days of 100% possible sunshine have occurred all year – the past 2 days and one more on September 23rd. Checking weather records 2 back to back days of 100% possible sunshine last occurred on December 10 and 11 2011!

WARM OCTOBER / AND FALL

The average temperature for October 2013 for the first 9 days stands at 64.6° and ranks 28th all-time warmest for the time period. The afternoon high temperature average of 74° ranks 22nd since records began in 1871. Meteorological Fall (months of September, October and November) is approaching the mid-way mark. After 40 days, 67% have been above normal (27 days). More warmth coming in the days ahead as we enter the weekend. Note, the average high temperature will run above normal until early next week. There are signals that a shift to cool is in the works. More later in this blog.

WEEKEND RAINFALL

Showers will make an appearance here possibly as early as Saturday night into Sunday morning. A narrow band of showers are forecast with rainfall amounts to run rather light. A model average for rainfall this weekend is only .03”. Amounts could vary higher or lower in many locations. Bottom line, we are not expecting a lot of rain. Shower chances look to decrease quickly early Sunday so most of the weekend should be rain free.

CHANGES COMING LONG RANGE

A more substantial rain maker is in the works early next week as energy from the southwest U.S. ejects a low pressure system into the central plains. This system will bring a slight warm up Tuesday and carry rain and possibly a few t-showers in with it. A larger upper–air pattern change will be underway at the same time – a signal the cool air is on the move. A trough, or dip, in the jet stream will sharpen and another low pressure system will dive south from Canada into the upper air flow. This push of energy is forecast to sharpen the trough over the U.S. bringing a substantial push of chilly air with it. While it is still several days out, there are strong indications that the coolest air of the season would arrive late next week or weekend. Timing and strength of the upper air flow will be firmed up in the days ahead. Here is the upper air forecast off 2 long-range computers – with what we consider good continuity. Stay tuned!