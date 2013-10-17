Interstates reopen near the south split with a big payoff

INDIANAPOLIS – The interstates between the South Split have reopened.

Milestone Contractors promised INDOT it would complete the I-65/I-70 South Split Project in 59 days. Crews beat the deadline, completing the project in 44 days.

As part of the agreement, Milestone Contractors was offered incentives. For every day the company finished early, it would receive a $60,000 bonus. INDOT said Milestone Contractors could receive about $900,000 for finishing the project 15 days early.

Milestone Contractors has not received the bonus yet and the amount of money has not been finalized. The project and the bonus will be paid for using Federal Highway Administration money and INDOT funds. Ninety percent of it will come from the Federal Highway Administration and 10 percent will come from INDOT.

“We did place those incentives on the table because we realized how important it was to get this done and open to traffic as quickly as possible,” said Nathan Riggs with INDOT.

Even though the interstates have reopened, there will be minor shoulder restrictions. Riggs said it will happen at night and it will not impact traffic.

The purpose of the South Split Project was to lower the road surface in order to prevent oversized trucks from hitting those bridges. Riggs said it caused debris from those trucks to land on the interstate.

“We hope that it’s better and safer for (drivers),” Riggs said.