Autumn storm takes shape, wettest Halloween in 40 years possible

SHOWERS ARRIVE TONIGHT

Changes underway late Tuesday as clouds stream into the state. The threat of showers will increase after dark as a warm front approaches from the south. The front will not pass until Wednesday afternoon but along the front overnight showers and a few storms will continue to develop. There is a chance of t-storms mainly over the southern third of the state as the front lifts north late tonight. Currently we time light rain into the city after 8 PM and the threat of some thunderstorms south after midnight.

FALL STORM TAKES SHAPE

The long advertised Autumn storm is still coming together and will send out a few pieces of energy through Central Indiana starting tonight. The first phase is the push of warm air. The warm front rides north and the main low pressure begins to deepen well out to our west up welling moist and more unstable air – supportive of some thunderstorms. Showers and thunder showers will move north and scatter by Wednesday afternoon.

WARMER AIR MOVING IN

A warm front lifts slowly north Wednesday morning moving north of the city by late afternoon and setting the stage for a large temperature spread. South of front temperatures are likely to rise well into the upper 60s and even touch 70 while well north of the city temperatures slowly rise into the lower 60s late Wednesday evening and night. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, the central low pressure or heart of the storm will begin to strengthen and lift north pulling the warm and more unstable air north with it. Rain chances will once again rise headed into Thursday morning.

Tuesday marked the 13th straight day with below normal temperatures and the longest consecutive days streak below normal in 7 months (March 12th through the 30th, 19 days).

WETTEST HALLOWEEN IN 40 YEARS

The main storm pushes northeast from Kansas pulling a moist flow into the state while the central pressure falls rapidly. The winds in this storm are expected to quickly strengthen and gust to 40 miles per hour Thursday night while a conveyor belt of moist air is directed into Central Indiana. Rainfall amounts for the entire event off 6 computers average .98” but, the bulk of the rain is expected Thursday. Rainfall Thursday may approach an 1” in some spots especially if thunderstorms are in the mix – and there is a good chance of t-storms Thursday. Only 2 Halloweens have ever produced 1” of rain or more – the wettest 1.30” in 1941 and 1.09” in 1919! A scan of weather records shows this would be the wettest Halloween in 40 years. Halloween 1973 produced .49”.

SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL

Current forecasts suggest a fast-moving line of storms could develop late in the day Thursday and sweep across parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. While the set-up isn’t the best to support severe storms, overall there are hints that a few gusty storms embedded in that line may latch onto a 120 mph jet stream overhead. Should these storms materialize, a few damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph would develop. A portion of southern Indiana has been included by the Storm Prediction Center as a slight risk. Still 3 days out – stay tuned as the forecast is revised when more data is available. Because of the wet and potentially stormy weather local towns have already altered trick or treat times. Be sure to check with Fox 59 for the latest changes in your community.