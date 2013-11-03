Warmer air returns and so does the chance for rain

We had a beautiful end to the weekend but it was cool compared to where temperatures should be this time of year. We only made it to 51°F and we should be around 59°F to consider it seasonal temperatures. Skies remain mostly clear overnight and this should set us up for cool temperatures again. We expect lows to fall into the mid 30s for Monday morning.

An area of low pressure is developing out to our west early this work week and this is going to bring in more clouds as we kick off the week but it’s also going to help push in some warmer air before the front actually arrives locally. This means that temperatures on Monday should climb into the mid to upper 50s here across Central Indiana. The city of Indianapolis should make it to 59° on Monday with partly cloudy skies and winds from the South at 5-12 mph.

Even our overnight temperatures turn a bit more mild for a few nights this week during this short warm spell. The low on Tuesday morning only falls into the mid 40s, a good 10 degree improvement from the night before. This sets us up for another more mild day on Tuesday. Under partly cloudy skies and with the aid of a south wind, temperatures should return to the low 60s for a comfortable day.

But that area of low pressure will make it into Indiana on Wednesday. We’ll have very mild start to the day but clouds will be increasing and turn overcast. Rainfall should make it into our western and northwestern spots by the noon hour. The line continues to spread a decent shield of rain across the rest of the area and widespread rain is expected by Wednesday evening. And this won’t just be light rain returning. Once again, we’ll see pockets of heavy showers and isolated storms with this system. Some of our weather models are picking up more than 1″ of rain by the time this finally exits by noon on Thursday. Cooler air will return on Thursday as highs barely make it to the 50 degree mark.