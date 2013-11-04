Teenage suspect killed in police chase crash

A teenage suspect is dead after a police chase that ended with the suspects’ car crashing into an Indianapolis Fire Department station on the northwest side.

Gas cleanup crews worked to shut off the gas main at the area of West 56th Street and Knollton Road, which is just west of Michigan Road.

IMPD told Fox 59 on scene that the chase started in Hendricks County with Brownsburg police pursuing the suspects.

The suspect crashed into IFD Station 12 and damaged the gas line, IFD said.

Brownsburg police said two people, both 16 years old, were in the car being chased. The male passenger was declared dead and the male driver was taken to Wishard Hospital and is expected to survive, Brownsburg police said.

Police told Fox 59 the teens were being treated at a rehab facility in McLean County, Ill., but fled the facility in a stolen vehicle before ending up in Brownsburg, Ind. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle for broken license plate light, but the suspects fled as an officer approached the driver’s side door, prompting a police chase, according to Brownsburg Police Det. Sgt. Jennifer Pyatt-Barrett.

“Part of what we’re trying to figure out is why they took off,” Pyatt-Barrett said. “It does appear the driver of that vehicle has some Brownsburg ties which may be why they brought that vehicle to Brownsburg.”

Police said they had determined the identity of the teens involved, but would not release their names because both suspects were juveniles. An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday morning for the deceased suspect. Police said the surviving suspect was facing several charges as a result of the chase.

Larry Jenkins was on his way to work when he nearly got caught up in the crash himself.

“I seen the police coming so I tried to get out of the way and moved over into the left hand lane, and as I moved into the left hand lane there was a car speeding so I tried to get over, and the car swerved all the way around me,” Jenkins said. “It just makes you think how good it is to be alive and stuff as close as that was, because they had to be doing 80 or 90 miles and hour down the street.”