Muncie voters reject school bus referendum

MUNCIE – Muncie voted down a referendum that school officials said was necessary to keep school buses running next year.

After all precincts were counted, “No” votes (53.89%) outnumbered “Yes” votes (46.11%). About 16 percent of registered voters cast their ballots.

The special election Tuesday had but a single issue on the ballot: a referendum that would add a tax increase to property taxes for the next seven years. Here’s how it read on the ballot:

“For the seven calendar years immediately following the holding of the referendum, shall the Muncie Community Schools impose a property tax rate that does not exceed 39.39 cents ($.3939) on each one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation and that is in addition to all other property tax levies imposed by the Muncie Community Schools.”

Muncie school officials said they couldn’t fund school bus service without the increase. They called the referendum a last option and blamed tax caps and new protected tax legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2012.

Opponents of the referendum argued that the tax had been sold on “disingenuous terms” and believe Muncie school officials haven’t come to terms with school spending. They believe the district should do everything it can to cut costs before asking for money.