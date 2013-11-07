Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Police investigate report of battery involving child, school bus driver

Posted 1:59 PM, November 7, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LAVILLE, Ind.—Authorities are investigating an alleged battery involving an elementary school student and a bus driver in northern Indiana.

Indiana State Police said a LaVille Elementary School student reported the incident to school officials on Oct. 24. The child claimed to have been slapped by a bus driver, shortly before exiting the bus in the school’s parking lot.

The incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, who referred the case to Indiana State Police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Photo courtesy of LaVille Elementary School’s website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.