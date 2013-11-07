Police investigate report of battery involving child, school bus driver

LAVILLE, Ind.—Authorities are investigating an alleged battery involving an elementary school student and a bus driver in northern Indiana.

Indiana State Police said a LaVille Elementary School student reported the incident to school officials on Oct. 24. The child claimed to have been slapped by a bus driver, shortly before exiting the bus in the school’s parking lot.

The incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, who referred the case to Indiana State Police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Photo courtesy of LaVille Elementary School’s website.