Police shoot armed robbery suspect, search for second suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (November 9, 2013) — Police shot an armed robbery suspect early Saturday morning and another man is still at large.

A spokesperson for IMPD said the two people were trying to rob the CVS pharmacy in the 8900 block of East 21st Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

An employee inside pushed the hold-up alarm. When officers who were already in the area responded, they saw an armed man inside. There was an altercation near the front of the building and officers shot the suspect several times. He was taken to Wishard in critical condition.

At one point police believed the second suspect may have been inside the building. They searched the premises for nearly two hours. A SWAT team surrounded the building with K9 units, local police and state police.

That search then moved to a nearby neighborhood, where officers were canvassing homes.

This CVS is a 24-hour location. Three employees and three customers were inside at the time of the attempted robbery. Officers believe the men were trying to steal pills which can be sold for a lot of money on the streets.

No one else was hurt.

Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect who was shot.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call IMPD detectives at 317-327-3475. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Callers can also text “INDYCS” plus tip information to 274627(CRIMES).