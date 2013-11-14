First Lady calls on Hoosiers to donate to Philippine typhoon relief

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Nov. 14, 2013)– Indianapolis First Lady Winnie Ballard, a Filipino native, called for more donations to the relief effort in the Philippines along with other community and charity leaders.

“So many people lost loved ones, their homes and all their possessions,” said Mrs. Ballard. “Indianapolis is filled with many kind-hearted and generous people. Any assistance that can be provided will help people who have lost everything. The need is very real. They desperately need help.”

The Indianapolis Pacers foundation announced a $50,000 donation to Philippine Typhoon Relief through efforts coordinated with the United Nations World Food Programme. Over multiple days in October, the Pacers toured the Philippines before playing an exhibition game with the Houston Rockets in front of a sold-out crowd of 12,885 in Manila, the capitol city of the Philippines, on October 10.

“A huge number of men, women, and children are vulnerable and severely at risk,” said Jim Morris, President of Pacers Sports and Entertainment. “Our help will make all the difference in the world in their survival and give them some hope for their lives. So little will mean so much and touch so many lives all for the better.”

The International Red Cross says Typhoon Haiyan has affected up to 11 million people. An estimated 500,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed and an estimated 2.5 million people need food assistance. The President of the Philippines has declared a national state of calamity. Many areas are still without water, power, and communications.

Donations can be made to:

American Red Cross: www.redcross.org

United Way of Central Indiana: www.uwci.org/philippines

United Nations Wold Food Programme: www.wfpusa.org/emergency or text AID to 27722 to instantly donate $10.