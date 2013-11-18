Kokomo residents find strength in community after devastating tornadoes

KOKOMO – The city of Kokomo is under a curfew from Monday through Friday between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the areas damaged by tornadoes.

Police officers with the Kokomo Police Department and Indiana State Police will check people’s ID. KPD and ISP will not let anyone into the area that is walking or driving that does not belong in the impacted areas.

Hundreds of homes were damaged after two tornadoes ripped through Kokomo Sunday evening. More than 50 of those homes were destroyed. Several agencies surveyed the damage on Monday and crews started cleaning up immediately. Families picked through the debris, searching for their belongings.

Sarah and Jeremy Carlow spent the day trying to find their personal items. Sarah’s parents live near the intersection of Bell Street and Ricketts Street. She said their house was spared, but the garage and storage barn was destroyed. Sarah said the damage their family sustained does not compare to the damage some of their neighbors are dealing with.

“The whole neighborhood is here. It’s kind of (a) nice thing to know that there are (people) here for you, if you need them,” Sarah said.

Two shelters opened in Kokomo to help families, and 35 people are staying in them. If people need help or want to help, they should call 211. City leaders said no one in their area suffered serious injuries.

Taylor Glenna, 20, hurt his right thigh after a sewage pipe landed on it. He said he was in the basement Sunday when the tornadoes hit. He said he started living in the home, which he rents, a week ago. Last night’s tornadoes lifted his home off its foundation.

“I closed my eyes. I was scared and I looked up (and) it was over,” Glenna said.

Glenna borrowed crutches from his sister because of his injury. He said he was going to look for another home with his roommate as many other families continue picking up the pieces.