Orchard Park Elementary locked down after reports of suspicious person

CARMEL, Ind. (Nov.20, 2013)– Orchard Park Elementary in Carmel went on lockdown Wednesday due to a suspicious person in the area.

A bus driver reported some suspicious activity involving a person to the school and they went into lockdown. Students were being loaded onto afternoon busses but were quickly redirected back into the school until the situation could be investigated.

The lockdown lasted less than 30 minutes. Law enforcement found two juveniles on the Monon Trail north of 96th Street. The juveniles were in possession of a pellet gun that was going to be used to hunt squirrels in the area. Officers will be investigating the incident and will work with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges should be filed.