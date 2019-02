INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (November 23, 2013) – Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Capitol Avenue on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound laying in a driveway, not breathing.

Police are still investigating the shooting, but do not believe the shooting was random.

The victim has not yet been identified and police do not have a suspect at this point.

