Some snow and more cold served up before Thanksgiving

LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT

Spotty snow showers will increase in coverage through 10 PM and possibly bring a quick coating under the more vigorous snow showers. The moisture streaking into the state will fall as snow as the cold air hangs on. The radar showing the snow falling but the air is dry and those early flakes are not reaching the ground. The atmosphere will prime itself through 7 PM and the chance of snow will raise quickly from 8 PM through 10 PM Monday. Snow amounts will vary widely under a half-inch for most.

The snow showers will diminish quickly and exit the state by 2 to 4 AM. While some slick spots are possible later tonight, there should not be any problems for the Tuesday morning commute.

MORE COLD COMING

The past three days have been the coldest here since early February and well below normal for November. The high temperature Sunday of 28° was the coldest afternoon for a November in eight years and only the fifth November in past 30 years to produce an afternoon that chilly. Monday’s warm up to 33° is a step in the right direction but still 14 degrees below normal. Southwest winds will shift again early Tuesday with reinforcing cold air headed in for Thanksgiving.

Remember when this Fall was warm? From September 1st to October 15th, 72% of the days were above normal. Since October 16th, the average temperature of 43.7° ranks as the 16th coldest for the time period on record and November 2013 is running 3° per day below normal. The cold trend is expected to continue into the beginning of December.

SOUTHERN STORM HEADS NORTH

Weather will likely frustrate travels this Wednesday as a southern storm system gains strength and turns north up the eastern US. The extreme northwest flank of the storm will bring a chance of snow showers into far southeastern Indiana Tuesday night, but the brunt of the snow will target Ohio and Pennsylvania. Snowfall accumulation of 6” or more are possible for Columbus, Ohio, to Pittsburgh and north to Buffalo. While the major cities of the northeast are spared the snow, heavy rain and wind should cause travel delays. Should holiday travel take you north to South Bend or La Porte, the favored lake snow belts are likely to see up to a foot of snow Wednesday and Wednesday night. A lake effect snow watch has been issued for northwest Indiana.

COLD TURKEY

The forecast high for Thanksgiving of only 35° would be the coldest since 1989 when the high was 31°. Thanksgiving 2002 was cold with a high of 36°, but in 1989 the Turkey Day high was only 31°. Prepare for a cold Thanksgiving morning with a low of 18° – this would be only the 18th time on record with a Thanksgiving morning in the teens – last time 2005 when the mercury dropped to 13°