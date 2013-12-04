Two suspects caught, one at large after fatal northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (December 3, 2013) – Police are still searching for one suspect after a woman was fatally shot on the city’s northwest side.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at 10:20 in the Falcon Creek Apartment complex, near the W 43rd St. and Moller Rd. intersection.

Officers were dispatched to the scene with reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 19-year-old male victim was shot in the leg and taken to Wishard Hospital, police said. A 19-year-old female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Relatives shared this picture of Tyana Ferrell, 19, who was shot/killed last night-More http://t.co/1wcLk7MzOH @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/ofcXx2ItWu — Michael Henrich (@MichaelHenrich) December 4, 2013

Relatives identified the victim as Tyana Ferrell. The Indianapolis Metropolitan confirmed her identity Wednesday morning. Police identified the teenager who was shot in the leg as Shaquille Searcy.

“We lost our family member,” said Urlanda Smith, a cousin of Ferrell. “This is a baby. We need to stop this violence in this city because this don’t make no sense.”

Police pursued a possible suspect vehicle that led them on a chase over seven miles to the area of West Morris Street and North High School Road.

During the chase, possible evidence was thrown from the suspect vehicle and later recovered.

As the chase was ending, two suspects inside the fleeing vehicle jumped out and fled on foot, police said. They were found a few blocks away hiding under a porch.

After the two passengers jumped out, the third suspect continued driving for a short distance before crashing in the 1100 block of Vanceburg Drive.

Police are still looking for this third suspect.

“All we ask is that whoever knows anything, anything about what happened tonight to come forward,” Smith said through tears.

Detectives are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding these incidents and whether they are connected.

“Right now, we want to just appeal to people to settle your disputes a different way,” said IMPD Lt. Chris Bailey. “Using guns and other weapons to take a person’s life, it’s just not worth it. It’s a terrible loss for the people involved in these tragedies.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Homicide Branch at 313-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 911. Callers can also text “INDYCS” plus tip information to 274627(CRIMES).

#BREAKING: Police are still searching for one suspect after a woman was fatally shot on the city's northwest side: http://t.co/HoHGaWdpIO — FOX59 News (@FOX59) December 4, 2013

This is the third fatal shooting in the past two nights in Indianapolis.