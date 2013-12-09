Police urge gun owners to lock weapons after 3-year-old shoots himself

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are urging gun owners to lock their weapons and keep them out of reach of children after a tragic accident. A 3-year-old boy shot himself on Saturday after he grabbed a gun off the kitchen counter. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and later died. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Lt. True explains how an inexpensive gun lock can keep kids safe. The lock has a cable that can be passed through the gun barrel, once it is properly in place the gun can’t be fired.

“It’s heartbreaking and the thing that bothers us as professionals who deal with guns everyday the most heartbreaking piece of that is it’s 100% preventable,” said Lt. Dale True, a firearms instructor with IMPD.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to determine if any charges will be filed.

“Our county has charged cases before where yes where parents have put their children in situations where they were exposed to firearms, firearms weren’t locked, were kept in areas where children readily had access to them and got hurt,” said Kristina Korobov, Marion County Deputy Prosecutor.

Gun locks are available for about $10. Check with your local police or sheriff’s department because sometimes they give away locks for free.