INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Dec. 11, 2013)– Firefighters were called to the city’s northwest side for a house fire Wednesday.

The house, located on the 2700 block of W. 60th St., has been destroyed. Only a few hydrants are in the area, so the fire department had to run long hoses to get to the nearest one.

The fire was caused by grease cooked on the stove. A woman from the home was taken to hospital to be checked out. No serious injuries have been reported.

This story is developing.