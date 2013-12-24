Lawsuit in Lauren Spierer case to move forward

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Dec. 24, 2013)– Federal judge rules that Lauren Spierer’s parents can sue two of the men who were last seen with their daughter.

The judge ruled that the lawsuit against Jason Rosenbaum and Corey Rossman can move forward.

The Spierers are suing Rosenbaum and Rossman alleging negligence and seeking damages for providing drinks to someone who already was intoxicated. The judge dismissed a third count against the two men because Spierer was an adult when she disappeared.

The Spierers say the lawsuit is not about money, but about getting the three men to speak under oath about the night Lauren disappeared in 2011.

Earlier this month, the judge dismissed the suit against another man, Michael Beth, who said Lauren showed up in his apartment that night drunk.