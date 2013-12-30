Be safe! Indy law firm will reimburse your NYE taxi fare

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the night the world rings in a new year and fresh start, but unfortunately, many families end up devastated.

“We’ve seen a lot of lives affected in dramatic ways with alcohol-related wrecks,” said Darron Stewart of Stewart & Stewart. “And so we find it important to fight drunk driving any way we can and this is one small way we can.”

The Carmel law firm might not be where you’d expect to find a safe and free ride home on New Year’s Eve, but Darron Stewart has been touched by so many cases over the years, his firm started the Safe and Sober program.

“We’ve allotted $40,000 for cab rides for people to get home safe,” said Stewart. “And it’s not only keeping them safe, but if they were to get behind the wheel, they could injure someone else as well.”

Simply fill out this voucher, hail a taxi, and mail Stewart and Stewart your receipt to 931 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel, Indiana 46032. They’ll reimburse you with a check.

“We get great, positive feedback,” said Stewart. “it’s a great way to get home after having been out and having fun. There’s noting wrong with going out and having fun, but we want to be sure people get home safe.”

The Safe and Sober program is only for rides from a bar or restaurant to a home or hotel. It doesn’t not work from bar to bar. There is a $20 cap and is good for the entire Indianapolis area.

“I think most folks in the Indy area can get home from wherever they are with a $20 cab ride, so it’s a free ride home in most cases,” said Stewart. “It’s kind of a no brainer. Take advantage of it, go have fun, and take a free cab ride home.”