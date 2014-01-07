Wood Memorial High School teacher arrested for child seduction

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (Jan. 7, 2014)– Indiana State Police arrested a 32-year-old Wood Memorial High School teacher Tuesday afternoon for Child Seduction after a criminal investigation determined he had an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation on December 19, 2013, after receiving information that Wood Memorial High School teacher Kyle Scott, 32, of Newburgh, had an inappropriate relationship with a student in December.

During the investigation it was determined that between December 12-18, 2013, Scott had allegedly sent several inappropriate text messages to the student, which included at least one picture and video. The investigation also revealed Scott allegedly fondled the student on at least one occasion.

After reviewing the criminal investigation the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Scott. At approximately 3:45 this afternoon, Detective Tobias Odom arrested Scott at his residence without incident. He was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

Scott was charged with one count of child seduction, a class “D” felony.