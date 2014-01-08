Police: Man dresses up as McDonald’s employee, steals money from register

GREENFIELD, Ind.—The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of impersonating a McDonald’s employee and stealing money.

Police said Leotis Carter entered a Greenfield McDonald’s dressed in employee attire and filled his pockets with money from the cash register.

Carter is described to be 6-feet-3-inches tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he is in the Indianapolis area.

If you have any information regarding Carter’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online. A cash reward of up $1,000 is being offered for information leading to Carter’s arrest.