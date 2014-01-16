2014 Oscar nominations announced

By Todd Leopold

(CNN) — The nominations for the 86th Academy Awards were announced Thursday morning, and the snubs were as notable as the honors.

No Oprah. No Redford. No Tom Hanks.

No love for the Coen brothers, “Saving Mr. Banks” or the late James Gandoflini.

But “American Hustle” and “Gravity” lived up to predictions, garnering 10 nominations each to top all films.

“Hustle” was nominated in several major categories, including picture, director (David O. Russell), actor (Christian Bale), actress (Amy Adams), supporting actor (Bradley Cooper), supporting actress (Jennifer Lawrence) and adapted screenplay.

And “12 Years a Slave” earned nine nods, including picks for best picture, best director (Steve McQueen), best actor (Chiwetel Ejiofor), best supporting actor (Michael Fassbender) and best supporting actress (Lupita Nyong’o).

And Oscar sided with the divisive “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Martin Scorsese’s latest, giving it five nominations, all in big categories: best picture, best director, best actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), best supporting actor (Jonah Hill) and best adapted screenplay (Terence Winter).

The academy nominated nine films for best picture overall. They are “American Hustle,” “Captain Phillips,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Gravity,” “Her,” “Nebraska,” “Philomena,” “12 Years a Slave” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The nominees for best actor are Bale (“American Hustle”), Bruce Dern (“Nebraska”), DiCaprio (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) and Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club”).

The nominees for best actress are Adams (“American Hustle”), Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine”), Sandra Bullock (“Gravity”), Judi Dench (“Philomena”) and Meryl Streep (“August: Osage County”).

The nominees for best supporting actor are Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”), Cooper (“American Hustle”), Fassbender (“12 Years a Slave”), Hill (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) and Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”).

The nominees for best supporting actress are Sally Hawkins (“Blue Jasmine”), Lawrence (“American Hustle”), Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”), Julia Roberts (“August: Osage County”) and June Squibb (“Nebraska”).

The nominees for best director are Alfonso Cuaron (“Gravity”), McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”), Alexander Payne (“Nebraska”), Russell (“American Hustle”) and Scorsese (“The Wolf of Wall Street”).

The nominees for best animated feature are “The Croods,” “Despicable Me 2,” “Frozen,” “The Wind Rises” and “Ernest and Celestine.”

The nominees for best adapted screenplay are “12 Years a Slave,” “Before Midnight,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Philomena” and “Captain Phillips.”

The nominees for best original screenplay are “American Hustle,” “Her,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Nebraska” and “Blue Jasmine.”

The 86th Academy Awards will air March 2 from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.