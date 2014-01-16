Police: Jasonville man had hundreds of images of child pornography

JASONVILLE – A Jasonville man was arrested after investigators found hundreds of images of child pornography on his computer.

Wednesday morning, members of the Indiana State Police, FBI and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force ICACTF) executed a search warrant at the home of 76-year-old William J. Mondary at 408 South Park Ave. in Jasonville.

The raid followed a lengthy undercover criminal investigation involving ISP and the Kentucky ICACTF.

Computer forensic examiners found hundreds of media files on Mondary’s computer. According to police, the files showed children as young as toddlers engaging in sex acts.

Mondary was arrested on five counts of felony possession of child pornography and five counts of child exploitation.