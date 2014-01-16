Andy Mattingly from FORUM gives some financial advice about what to save for first.
Which is more important, a retirement fund or college fund?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
John Bogle, Vanguard founder, dies at 89
-
Indiana receiving $6.2M in emergency relief highway funds
-
Nearly 600,000 Hoosiers received SNAP benefits on early issuance
-
Riley partners with Tyler Trent to create cancer research endowment
-
More money for DCS, school safety, and teacher pay raises included in Holcomb’s 2-year budget proposal
-
-
Senate approves stopgap spending bill to avoid shutdown
-
IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories
-
Culver’s hosts benefit for man hurt in explosion
-
IMPD officers replace stolen bikes
-
Nuns accused of stealing $500,000 from church school to gamble in Las Vegas
-
-
Bill aims to get emergency alert systems into Indiana schools
-
GROW initiative enhancing downtown Greenwood
-
The importance of emergency funds