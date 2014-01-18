Winter weather advisory issued ahead of more snow forecast for area today

More snow expected today with the potential for 3 – 5 inches of fresh snow coming down this afternoon and evening. This latest round of snow will wrap up in the overnight hours. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Central Indiana with slick roads and hazardous driving conditions expected from 1pm this afternoon through 1am overnight.

Today’s snow could push us up past 25 inches of snow for the month. Continued snow expected over the next week could have us in a position to see record setting snow totals for this month. So far for the month we are at 20.9 inches of snow.