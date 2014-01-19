Same sex marriage supporters keeping close eye on Statehouse this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (Jan. 18, 2014) — Activists on both sides of the same sex marriage debate will be closely watching the activity at the Statehouse in the coming week, with the proposed constitutional ban on same sex marriage still stalled in a House committee where members have yet to take a vote.

The House Judiciary committee held a three-hour hearing on the issue last week, but did not vote on the resolution, known as HJR3. Committee chair Greg Steuerwald, R-Danville, said he wanted to give committee members more time to consider all the testimony, but the delay now has some political observers wondering if HJR3 has enough votes to pass out of committee.

Six Republicans on the committee have indicated they would vote for the measure, while four Democrats on the committee said they would vote against it. That leaves three remaining Republicans, who would all have to vote against HJR3 for it to fail in committee and kill the measure altogether. Holding those three key swing votes are Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Mt.Vernon and Rep. Daniel Leonard, R-Huntington.

Last week House Speaker Brian Bosma said a committee vote would likely not come until Wednesday.

Bosma’s statements and actions are being closely watched by Freedom Indiana, the organization campaigning against HJR3. Organizers worry Bosma could replace some committee members to ensure the measure advances. Freedom Indiana officials posted a message on the group’s web site, calling for volunteers to voice their concerns at a community meeting Monday night.

“He may start replacing committee members. We need your voice at this meeting on Monday, to ask him not to do that,” organizers wrote.

Other sources tell Fox59 they expect Bosma would consider moving the issue to another committee instead.

Governor Mike Pence reaffirmed his support for the proposed constitutional ban in his State of the State address last week.

“I believe in traditional marriage, and I have long held the view that the people, rather than un-elected judges, should decide matters of such great consequence,” said Pence.

The constitutional amendment was authored by Rep. Eric Turner, R-Cicero. Turner’s resolution had been filed last session as HJR6, but was set aside.

The resolution would have to pass the legislature this session to be placed on November’s statewide ballot.

Turner has also authored a companion bill, House Bill 1153, which attempts to clarify the controversial second sentence in the marriage amendment which states that “a legal status identical or substantially similar to that of marriage for unmarried individuals shall not be valid or recognized.”

Opponents said the companion bill only showed that the original amendment was flawed, and should be thrown out.

A recent poll commissioned by House and Senate Republicans showed that a majority of Hoosiers supported the controversial amendment, but not if it meant domestic partnerships would be threatened.