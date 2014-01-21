Police arrest two suspects in murder of Indianapolis pizza delivery man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Authorities in rural Wyoming this afternoon arrested two men in connection with the murder of an Indianapolis pizza delivery man.

Jeremiah Robers, 26, and Derek Romano, were arrested on charges of murder and robbery.

John Sullivan, 49, was found dead in the basement of a dog shelter in the 1800 block of South Belmont Avenue Sunday morning. The official autopsy results are still pending.

Detectives say two homeless men who had been staying at the shelter had spent several days trying to lure pizza delivery drivers to their location. Authorities say Sullivan was killed in the basement before his car was stolen. Police say the suspects escaped with two pit bulls.

The vehicle was found broken down in Buffalo, Wyoming on Monday. The men were spotted on surveillance video from a convenience store and were arrested Tuesday.

