NEW: Winter weather advisories issued along with wind chill watch

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the northern half of our viewing area. This will go into effect at 4 AM Sunday and continue until 7 AM Monday. Light snow is expected on Sunday morning along with gusty winds again. This will continue problems with blowing and drifting snow. Road conditions will remain difficult across this portion of our state. This includes:

Adams, Benton, Blackford, Boone, Cass, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fayette, Fountain, Franklin, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jay, Madison, Marion, Miami, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Union,Vermillion, Warren, Wayne, White

1-3″ of snow will be possible in this portion of our state starting after 4 AM Sunday and continuing until noon. Some spotty snow showers cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours but no more accumulating snow is expected in this time frame. That morning round of snowfall is being generated along the lifting warm front. And in true form, much warmer air will move into central Indiana for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30s across much of our area. Indianapolis should hit 37°F. But the trailing cold front will make its way into the state after sunset Sunday. This will bring in another chance for snowfall for those of you north of I-70. Snow should return to the northwestern counties between 8-9 PM Sunday. This skinny line of snow will continue moving southeast, bringing snow to the metro between 11 PM and midnight and it should exit the state by 3 AM. It will also be breezy on Sunday so the concern for blowing and drifting snow continues throughout the advisory time as well.

A wind chill watch has also been issued for a large portion of our area in anticipation of the incredibly cold air headed in for the early part of the work week. This basically includes our entire viewing area. Wind chill values as low as -40° going into Tuesday morning will be possible as this latest outbreak of arctic air arrives.

We continue to see a very windy day across central Indiana. Winds have been coming in from the northwest at 20 to 20 mph and gusting up to 45 mph. Here’s a snapshot of the winds at 1:oo PM:

These winds will remain gusty this afternoon and finally start to let up a little after sunset. But don’t expect our winds to turn completely calm. We’ll continue to see winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph this evening and finally dropping to 5-10 mph overnight. But these windy conditions are far from over! Winds will shift to the southwest at Sunday and pick up from 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.