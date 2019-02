INDIANAPOLIS, Ind, (Jan. 26, 2014) — One woman got two surprises Sunday morning on Monument circle.

Georgeanna Smith thought she was going to have a nice afternoon on the circle with her boyfriend Justin Wade, when a flash mob popped up.

Smith was shocked when people around her started dancing and her boyfriend joined in.

She was even more surprised when the dancing stopped and he got down on one knee and proposed.

Of course she said yes!