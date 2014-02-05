Local businesses see benefit in CVS drop of tobacco sales

IRVINGTON — Big retailer CVS announced Wednesday that it will stop selling tobacco products, prompting a mostly positive reaction across central Indiana.

Behind the counter at CMC Pharmacy in Irvington, you’ll find just about everything. The independent store has not sold tobacco in 25 years, though, thanks to a decision its owner made 25 years ago.

“He thought it went against the idea of a pharmacy promoting health and wellness,” pharmacy manager Michelle Long said.

CVS cited a similar idea of health and wellness as the reasoning behind its move, which could cost the company $2 billion a year.

“We think this is a landmark decision, a very forward-thinking decision. We applaud them and encourage other companies to do the same,” Lindsay Grace with the American Lung Association of Indiana said.

Whether other companies, Walgreens in particular, will follow suit remains to be seen.

At least some small shops are happy to hear the news, though. Especially tobacco stores like The Smoke Shoppe in Irvington.

“I was really a little surprised that they carried it to begin with,” owner Joanne Pyle said.

Pyle has been branching out and showed Fox 59 the store’s line of e-cigarettes. Plain old-fashioned cigarettes are still the big seller, though.

“We had a few people that would go to CVS but they’d come back and forth,” Pyle said.

So, no matter where you fall on the issue of smoking, everyone seemed to agree that CVS getting out of the tobacco game is a major game changer.

“They might be losing … money, but they might be gaining forever customers like myself who would now make sure I make it a point to go to CVS,” Grace said.