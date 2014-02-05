Snow total for city has surpassed a half foot, more coming…

Currently:

The snow just keeps coming. An additional 1 – 3 inches of snow will be possible through this afternoon mainly north of I-70 as we continue to track this upper low passing by. Totals should be less than an additional inch for most places south of I-70. The Winter Storm Warning will continue through 1pm and may be continued past that time for places north of I-70.

Totals:

Snow totals have to be manually read outside and generally overnight we get few snow totals coming in. That said the airport as of 3am this morning has seen 7.1” of snow. The airport will likely fall just shy of 10 inches total from this system with places north of Indianapolis seeing the highest snow totals. Here is a list of the highest totals so far measured with this system. This list is issued by the NWS Indianapolis.

8.70 ELLETTSVILLE IN MONROE 12:10 AM

7.70 MARSHALL IN PARKE 0957 PM

7.50 2 N TERRE HAUTE IN VIGO 0912 PM

7.30 TERRE HAUTE IN VIGO 1116 PM

7.10 INDIANAPOLIS IN MARION 0333 AM

7.00 3 S ALEXANDRIA IN MADISON 1146 PM

7.00 MARTINSVILLE IN MORGAN 1103 PM

6.90 ZIONSVILLE IN BOONE 1115 PM

6.80 2 SE BROWNSBURG IN HENDRICKS 1107 PM

6.70 INDIANAPOLIS INT’L AIRP IN MARION 1057 PM

6.40 1 SE MUNCIE IN DELAWARE 1115 PM

6.10 2 ESE MARTINSVILLE IN MORGAN 1007 PM

6.00 ELWOOD IN MADISON 1216 AM

6.00 2 SW CARMEL IN HAMILTON 1021 PM

6.00 2 E CARMEL IN HAMILTON 1005 PM

5.90 NOBLESVILLE IN HAMILTON 1012 PM

What’s next?

Temperatures turn cold from here. I find it amazing that we had gone nearly 3 years without temperatures dipping below zero and now we will have a chance to tag on four more days of temperatures below 0 to a year that has been filled with sub-zero temperatures.

For today, highs will hold steady in the mid-20s before dropping to near zero overnight. The chill will stick around for Thursday with highs of only 10 degrees expected. Temperatures on Friday morning are set to drop to 8 below. Plenty of sun expected for Friday with highs in the mid-teens. We see a brief warm-up with more snow possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near 20 degrees on both days and overnight lows falling to around 10 degrees. It does look like we can expect some accumulation of snow on top of what is already there this weekend. Monday will be another cold one with highs in single digits and wake up lows at around 8 below. A Tuesday high of 17 degrees is expected with us also falling into single digits to start the day.