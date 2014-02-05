Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Snow total for city has surpassed a half foot, more coming…

Posted 4:13 AM, February 5, 2014, by and , Updated at 07:38AM, February 5, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Winter Advisories

It’s not just us that’s seeing a longer winter season

Currently:

The snow just keeps coming.  An additional 1 – 3 inches of snow will be possible through this afternoon mainly north of I-70 as we continue to track this upper low passing by.  Totals should be less than an additional inch for most places south of I-70.  The Winter Storm Warning will continue through 1pm and may be continued past that time for places north of I-70.

Totals:

Snow totals have to be manually read outside and generally overnight we get few snow totals coming in.  That said the airport as of 3am this morning has seen 7.1” of snow.  The airport will likely fall just shy of 10 inches total from this system with places north of Indianapolis seeing the highest snow totals.  Here is a list of the highest totals so far measured with this system.  This list is issued by the NWS Indianapolis.

8.70   ELLETTSVILLE         IN  MONROE      12:10 AM

7.70   MARSHALL                 IN  PARKE            0957 PM

7.50   2 N TERRE HAUTE          IN  VIGO             0912 PM

7.30   TERRE HAUTE              IN  VIGO             1116 PM

7.10   INDIANAPOLIS             IN  MARION           0333 AM

7.00   3 S ALEXANDRIA           IN  MADISON          1146 PM

7.00   MARTINSVILLE             IN  MORGAN           1103 PM

6.90   ZIONSVILLE               IN  BOONE            1115 PM

6.80   2 SE BROWNSBURG          IN  HENDRICKS        1107 PM

6.70   INDIANAPOLIS INT’L AIRP  IN  MARION           1057 PM

6.40   1 SE MUNCIE              IN  DELAWARE         1115 PM

6.10   2 ESE MARTINSVILLE       IN  MORGAN           1007 PM

6.00   ELWOOD                   IN  MADISON          1216 AM

6.00   2 SW CARMEL              IN  HAMILTON         1021 PM

6.00   2 E CARMEL               IN  HAMILTON         1005 PM

5.90   NOBLESVILLE              IN  HAMILTON         1012 PM

What’s next?

Temperatures turn cold from here.  I find it amazing that we had gone nearly 3 years without temperatures dipping below zero and now we will have a chance to tag on four more days of temperatures below 0 to a year that has been filled with sub-zero temperatures.

For today, highs will hold steady in the mid-20s before dropping to near zero overnight.  The chill will stick around for Thursday with highs of only 10 degrees expected.  Temperatures on Friday morning are set to drop to 8 below.  Plenty of sun expected for Friday with highs in the mid-teens.  We see a brief warm-up with more snow possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near 20 degrees on both days and overnight lows falling to around 10 degrees.  It does look like we can expect some accumulation of snow on top of what is already there this weekend.  Monday will be another cold one with highs in single digits and wake up lows at around 8 below.  A Tuesday high of 17 degrees is expected with us also falling into single digits to start the day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.