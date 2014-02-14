Record-setting Valentine’s Day snow, how we broke the record

RECORD BREAKING SNOW

We shattered the record for the most snowfall ever for a Valentine’s Day with over 5” officially for the city. The previous record of 3.2” stood since 1970 – the only other February 14th ever to produce a 3” snow. Interestingly – this is only the 8th Valentine’s Day with a 1” snowfall.

5.1″ of snow for the city through 5PM

Snowfall has topped 50″ for the city and ranks as the 4th snowiest ever on record (50.3″). Since December 1st 50.2″ has been recorded. The record for meteorological winter (months of December/January and February) stands at 51″ set in 1981-1982. The snowiest season ever 58.2″ also came in 1981-82 – that includes the months from October through May.

WHY SO MUCH MORE SNOW?

The storm system looked to be diving into southern Indiana Thursday night with the heaviest band to develop southwest of the city, overnight computer runs took a definitive turn north and left of the original track expanding the 3” snowfall range north. While moisture wasn’t plentiful ranging from .08” to .20” liquid (a standard 1” to 3”) these clipper storms can overcome the lack of juice with strong lifting from upper level winds. The same jet stream brought the low pressure system 40 miles north, put the maximum lift of air overhead and took the snow ratio from 12:1 (for every 1” of liquid = 10” of snow) jumped to 20:1 – double the snowfall manufacturing – or getting more bang for the buck.