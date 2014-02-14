Snow arrives before noon, up to 4 inches expected in some areas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– More snow in your forecast with up to 2 inches possible for Indianapolis and even more than that expected down to our south. Places like Bloomington are expected to see between 2-4 inches of snow through the day. In anticipation for the snow winter weather advisories have been issued for communities in southern Indiana. Marion County is not officially included under the advisory but Johnson and Morgan County are included. Those counties border Marion to the south.

If you plan on traveling south today just know it won’t just be snow along the state line with Kentucky. Some icing will also be possible south of Bloomington and could make travel a mess. The winter weather advisory goes through 8 p.m. and I could see the advisory extended through the overnight hours for places in southern Indiana.