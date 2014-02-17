Budget tight Danville Fire Station builds rare home to practice life-saving techniques

Current and retired Danville firefighters have put the finishing touches on a house that they built inside one of their fire stations to practice life-saving techniques out of the elements.

The fire department is on a tight, shrinking budget, and the firefighters were determined to have access to a training facility so they built a house that can be easily remodeled.

Danville firefighter Stephen Hartsock, Junior, took FOX59 through a variety of scenarios.

The budget was $2,500. Firefighters brought in old furniture, and some of the lumber was donated from area companies.

“Tax dollars are limited so we have to make more with less. We have to get creative,” said Lt. Troy Clements, Danville Fire Department.

“We’re going to get them off the bed, and get them out as quickly as we can the same way we came in,” said Scott Butrum, a Danville firefighter, who showed FOX59 how they practice search-and-rescue techniques in a child’s bedroom.

The firefighters also focus on their communication skills and ventilation work.They have a smoke machine, and often their masks, are blacked-out. The goal is to work on their muscle memory.

Firefighters from neighboring department and local law enforcement have been invited to practice their skills on site as well.

“The Hendricks County SWAT team, Danville Fire Department, Brownsburg, Avon, and some departments in Morgan County have come as well,” said Clements.

“We got the roll insulation, and the biggest thing in the old homes, is the wiring. You don’t want to touch it with our tools,” said Butrum.

Lt.Clements also said they are working on their timing knowing that building materials have changed.

“They are burning hotter, and quick, so our tactics have to change so we’re talking about those subjects as we’re building these things.”

Our number one job is to make sure we go home the next day, and we protect lives and property the best we can,” said Clements.

The fire department is still looking to continued donations to continue to make changes and improvements to the home.